Life / Arts & Entertainment Five things to watch this weekend Halloween horror, Greek mythology, historical re-enactments and a floundering Hitchcock remake — what to stream BL PREMIUM

Hallo-Scream Collection — Showmax

Can Halloween 2020 really offer anything more terrifying than real life? Probably not, but in the spirit of indulging our need for a few creepy chills, Showmax has assembled a collection of suitably scream-inducing films to help you get your horror fix. There’s something for all types of scream fiends — from the unsettling slow burn of Us, Ma and Hereditary to the nasty, in-your-face terrors of The Purge and the all-too-relatable Zombie world apocalypse fears of World War Z.