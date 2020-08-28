Life / Arts & Entertainment Five things to watch this weekend Documentaries, cringey love stories and post-war novel adaptations — what to stream BL PREMIUM

My Brilliant Friend Season 2 — Showmax

HBO’s slow-burning but visually exquisite adaptation of mysterious Italian author Elena Ferrante’s series of novels set in post-war Naples continues to provide thoughtful and engaging period pleasures. With a new book just released, Ferrante is again the source of much anticipatory whispering in the literary world and the show provides a fitting on-screen evocation of its much-lauded source material. New episodes are added weekly.