Life / Arts & Entertainment Improv group improvises online — and improves takings The POPArt theatre in Maboneng is one of many performance venues that are adapting with the times BL PREMIUM

It’s going to be a long time before anyone will want to sit in the dark surrounded by a bunch of strangers, says Hayleigh Evans, founder of the POPArt theatre. The once lively little venue in Maboneng, Johannesburg, is dark now, closed for the Covid-19 lockdown that won’t allow people to frequent the theatre again until even level one is lifted. To survive and keep itself and its actors top of mind, POPArt has tweaked the experimental nature it was founded on and gone online.

I tuned in for the second of its Improv Online sessions last week, where six comedic actors, including James Cairns and Toni Morkel, performed a series of sketches and games via Zoom. Almost as in real life, the audience could suggest topics for the skits, and heckle if they felt the urge.