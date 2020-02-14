Life / Arts & Entertainment An array of works to bewilder art lovers in Cape Town BL PREMIUM

Most art fairs worldwide can be bewildering experiences. Pitched somewhere between a giant, many-headed art gallery exhibition and a commercial trade fair, it’s easy to get a bit lost if you’re a new buyer looking for an addition to your nascent collection, or a casual visitor getting a handle on the local art scene.

Then throw into the overflowing programme at this year’s eighth iteration of Cape Town’s art fair, sponsored by Investec, a full roster of talks, film screenings, performances, off-site exhibitions and events, and even hardened art industry types can get a bit daunted.