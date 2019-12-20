Life / Arts & Entertainment Tshabalala hopes to redefine what ‘mainstream theatre’ means Standard Bank Young Artist took some time off from watching plays and emerged fresh and full of new ideas BL PREMIUM

For a theatre-maker, Jefferson Tshabalala has some harsh words for his industry.

“Two years ago I decided to stop watching theatre. It was dull, it was absolutely dire, it was boring — even in the other venues with the more contemporary guys. Before it looked risky and cutting edge but it had become low-budget mediocrity.”