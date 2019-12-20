Tshabalala hopes to redefine what ‘mainstream theatre’ means
Standard Bank Young Artist took some time off from watching plays and emerged fresh and full of new ideas
20 December 2019 - 05:09
For a theatre-maker, Jefferson Tshabalala has some harsh words for his industry.
“Two years ago I decided to stop watching theatre. It was dull, it was absolutely dire, it was boring — even in the other venues with the more contemporary guys. Before it looked risky and cutting edge but it had become low-budget mediocrity.”
