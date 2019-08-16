Five things to watch this weekend
From moody ’70s murders to comedic ’80s dramas and behind-the-scenes documentaries: this is what to have on your weekend binge-watch list
Zog — Showmax
It’s short and sweet and mostly for the kids but adults will find something to laugh at and relate to in this animation, produced by Cape Town’s award-winning Triggerfish Animation Studios. Zog is a young, accident- and embarrassment-prone dragon just trying to get ahead in school where he can’t seem to do anything right until he learns that everything in dragon life is easier with a little help from your friends.
Mindhunter Season 2 — Netflix
It’s taken a while but a year-and-a-half seems not too long to wait for the second season of creator Joe Penhall’s slow-burning, character-heavy moody period drama about two FBI agents in the 1970s who interview imprisoned serial killers to help prevent similar murders. Starring Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany as a the seemingly mismatched but begrudgingly useful agents and featuring Damon Herriman as Charles Manson, this season looks set to offer plenty of dark introspection, ’70s period recreation pleasures and lots of observations about the dark side of human nature to mull over.
The Family — Netflix
Wouldn’t you know it, there’s a secretive and super-powerful Christian lobby in Washington that’s been pulling the strings behind the scenes for over half a century. It may not be that surprising but this docuseries draws the curtain on an organisation whose reach, influence and power are downright scary.
GLOW Season 3 — Netflix
Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch’s series inspired by the true story of ’80s show stoppers the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling continues to be one of the most entertainingly funny and true comic dramas on television. Starring Alison Brie and Marc Maron, it’s a show that grows on you and uses the abundant opportunities for comedy offered by its premise to offer a show that has many relevant things to say about women in the workplace in a supposedly but all too familiar bygone era.
Inside Borussia Dortmund — Amazon Prime Video
You don’t have to be a fan of one of football’s oldest and hardest-working clubs to recognise their achievements during last year’s season. Directed by award-winning documentarian Aljoscha Pause, this series takes you behind the scenes during a rollercoaster of a season to tell a story of grit, determination and what’s needed to succeed in the ever more demanding and cut-throat world of competitive sports.