Is it a scooter? Is it a skateboard? It’s the Audi e-tron

Audi has launched a new e-scooter concept that combines the advantages of an electric scooter and a skateboard. The 12kg, foldable electric scooter can be carried on a bus or train and used to conveniently cover the last metres of travel, for example, from a parking space to the final destination, at a speed of up to 20km/h.

It’s expected to go on sale in late 2020 and will cost about €2,000 (R34,000).

“With the Audi e-tron Scooter, we appeal to customers who are on the move in cities, sustainably and multimodally — and for whom style and functionality are important,” says Thorsten Schrader, project manager for micro-mobility at Audi.

The e-scooter is like a skateboard as riders use feet to shift their weight on the movable axles on four wheels. Legally required are a headlight, daytime running light, rear light and brake light.

The 20km range is achieved through brake energy recuperation while a hydraulic foot brake provides additional safety.