Five things to watch this weekend

PATRICK MELROSE — Showmax

Winner of two Baftas for best miniseries and best actor for Benedict Cumberbatch, this adaptation of the best-selling, heartfelt and cuttingly comic novels by Edward St Aubyn is worth every minute. It’s the story of the fall and rise of Patrick Melrose, an aristocratic Brit whose life is torn apart by abuse, drug addiction and his love of a good time. Each episode is meticulously adapted from one of the novels in the series following our loveable and somewhat pathetic hero’s journey from the south of France in the 1960s to the debauchery of New York in the 1980s and, finally, the sober Britain of Blair-era London in the 2000s.