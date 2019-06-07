Five things to watch this weekend
From a Bafta best miniseries to an end-of-the-world farce, your entertainment is sorted
PATRICK MELROSE — Showmax
Winner of two Baftas for best miniseries and best actor for Benedict Cumberbatch, this adaptation of the best-selling, heartfelt and cuttingly comic novels by Edward St Aubyn is worth every minute. It’s the story of the fall and rise of Patrick Melrose, an aristocratic Brit whose life is torn apart by abuse, drug addiction and his love of a good time. Each episode is meticulously adapted from one of the novels in the series following our loveable and somewhat pathetic hero’s journey from the south of France in the 1960s to the debauchery of New York in the 1980s and, finally, the sober Britain of Blair-era London in the 2000s.
GOOD OMENS — Amazon Prime Video
The long-awaited screen adaptation of Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman’s comic farce of the end of the world arrives sadly too late for Pratchett who died in 2012. With Gaiman at the writing helm and stalwarts Michael Sheen and David Tennant in the leads as two angels on opposite sides who decide to work together and foil predestination, it’s a well-executed and darkly comic tribute to Pratchett’s tongue-in-cheek, referential humour.
MY NEXT GUEST IS — SEASON 2 — NETFLIX
He left the US late night spot he’d occupied for decades a while ago, but thanks to Netflix an older, much more bearded but no less trenchant and slyly funny David Letterman continues to host some of the biggest names in the world on his chair in the second series of his show. Featuring interviews with Kanye West, Lewis Hamilton and Ellen DeGeneres, the second season of Letterman’s Netflix show continues to remind a new generation of the master’s talents for getting his guests to let their hair down and reveal something of themselves beyond the flash of Instagram and red-carpet interviews.
HISTORICAL ROASTS — NETFLIX
It’s pure, silly, stupid fun but there’s lots to enjoy about “roast master general” Jeff Ross’s show in which his comedian buddies help to create a series of roasts of historical figures from Abraham Lincoln to Cleopatra, Martin Luther King Jr, Anne Frank and Muhammad Ali. It’s all good if not always clean fun and some of the jokes are zingers you won’t forget in a hurry.
WHEN THEY SEE US — Netflix
Oscar-nominated director Ava DuVernay makes her Netflix debut with this powerful, hard-hitting and moving dramatisation of the story of the so-called “Central Park Five”, the five young African American boys wrongfully convicted of the rape and murder of a white woman jogger in Central Park in 1989. It’s a beautifully acted and executed tale that will make you physically feel the deep and terrible racial injustices of the American legal system.