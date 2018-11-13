Like father, like son: Glasser claims his musical heritage

In February 1961 Adam Glasser was five years old as he waved goodbye to his father, the musical direct Spike Glasser, as he boarded a plane at the Johannesburg airport with the King Kong cast heading for performances in London.

His father’s love of SA culture and the vibrance of the King Kong musical left an indelible impression on the young Glasser that later informed his career. Spike Glasser died in August aged 92.

Now 63, Adam Glasser is an internationally renowned chromatic harmonica player. He plays on the Hohner CX12 produced in Trossingen, Germany. The company also produces a smaller, inexpensive harmonica ideal for teaching and playing SA jazz.

Glasser uses the smaller instrument at his teaching workshops in Gugulethu, Sophiatown, the Molelekwa Foundation in Tembisa, Gauteng Jazz academy and the Bushfire festival.

“I have had this obsession with trying to introduce the harmonica to wider audiences. I still hope it could be the next pennywhistle. You can play a lot of SA jazz standards on it such as Ntyilo Ntyilo, Manenberg, Lakutshonilanga and many others,” he says.

Dorkay House in Johannesburg was Glasser’s first temple of music. In 1972, as a teenager at Parktown Boys High, he began frequenting the music precinct and met musical director Mackay Davashe who, along with alto saxophonist Kippie Moeketsi and pianist Sol Klaaste, had been key members of the team that arranged the music for King Kong.