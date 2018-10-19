SA’s photographic history could be lost to future generations

As co-founder of the Cape Town International Jazz Festival, Lombard created a platform for a legacy of jazz photography. The festival has published several hard-cover photographic volumes and has an annual photographic exhibition, DuoTone Gallery, and a five-day workshop. The late Peter Mckenzie was a tutor at the workshop for many years.

“Our professional standards require ongoing refinement and alignment, especially in our understanding of rights and the value of our work,” Lombard says.

The debate of “fair use” versus “exploitation of works” was pushed into the spotlight recently when American Hank Willis Thomas adapted archival photographs by South African photographers Graeme Williams, Peter Magubane and others.

Was the adaptation produced in SA, it would have infringed copyright legislation. In the US, fair use law is enshrined in the US Copyright Act of 1976. It is tested by four factors: the purpose and character of the use; the nature of the copyrighted work; the portion used in relation to the copyrighted work as a whole; and the value of the copyrighted work.

Historically, US copyright law is regarded as the most liberal, European law more “left” and British in the centre. Moral rights are a cornerstone of the civil law copyright regime and were signed into law in Switzerland in 1889 at the Berne Convention for the Protection of of Literary and Artistic Works.

The US did not join the Berne convention until 1989, and when it did it had to recognise moral rights. In 1990, the US passed the Visual Artists Rights Act which gives “visual artists the right to claim authorship in their work and to prevent the use of their name in association with a work. In addition, artists are granted the right to prevent the intentional distortion, mutilation or other objectionable modification of their works.”

SA's copyright law identifies three primary rights holders for any photograph: the photographer (composer), the commissioner and the subject.