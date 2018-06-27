David Goldblatt focused on apartheid’s still points

In 2017 Goldblatt wrote to then University of Cape Town vice-chancellor Max Price, asking to revoke his contract with the university and to remove his collection of photographs from the Libraries Special Collections, a centre he had helped to establish, after the "throwing of sh*t on to Cecil John Rhodes’s sculpture … and the burning of over 20 paintings". He feared that the events signalled a new tendency towards antidemocratic thought among youth.

"Differences are settled by talk. You don’t threaten with guns. You don’t threaten with fists. You don’t burn. You don’t destroy. You talk. These actions of the students are the antithesis of democratic action," he said.

Goldblatt’s photographs have been published and exhibited widely in newspapers and museums around the world. Earlier in 2018, the Pompidou Centre in Paris held the critically acclaimed retrospective Goldblatt. In October, his work will be on show at the MCA Sydney.

In 1989, Goldblatt founded the Market Photography Workshop in Johannesburg. A year earlier, he was the first South African to be given a solo exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

In 2001, a retrospective of his work, David Goldblatt Fifty-One Years. began a tour of galleries and museums. He was one of the few South African artists to exhibit at Documenta 11 (2002) and Documenta 12 (2007) in Kassel, Germany. Goldblatt has held solo exhibitions at the Jewish Museum and the New Museum, both in New York. His work was included in the exhibition ILLUMInations at the 54th Venice Biennale in 2011.

Goldblatt’s photographs are held in the collections of most major museums around the world, including the South African National Gallery; the Museum of Modern Art, New York; the National Gallery of Victoria, Melbourne; the Victoria and Albert Museum, London; the Pompidou; and Tate.

Goldblatt is the recipient of the 2006 Hasselblad Award, the 2009 Henri Cartier-Bresson Award, the 2013 ICP Infinity Award and, in 2016, he was awarded the Commandeur des Arts et des Lettres by the Ministry of Culture of France.

Most recently an agreement with Yale was signed, transferring Goldblatt’s entire archive of negatives to the university.

A digital archive of Goldblatt’s work will be created in SA and made available to the public free through the Photographic Legacy Project.

Goldblatt was a devoted family man. He is survived by his wife, Lily, and children Steven, Brenda and Ron.