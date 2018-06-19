Volunteers take over art venue

The generally staid atmosphere at the Pretoria Art Museum is being disrupted by a group of its young educational assistants, who conduct guided tours and occasionally facilitate art-making workshops.

They are staging their own exhibition, dubbed Genesis ll’Xhibition. This is the second time the museum is hosting its volunteers. In 2003 the first group of volunteers proposed that they have an exhibition in return for giving their time to the museum. They titled it Genesis to signify the possibilities facing them at the onset of their careers.

The exhibition comprises paintings, drawings, photography and mixed media. It features work that provides excellent storytelling of the artists’ backgrounds.

All the museum volunteers in the exhibition are art students at the Tshwane University of Technology at various stages of their diplomas or degrees: Mbhoni Khosa, Lerato Lodi, Isaac Nyokong, Kutlwano Monyai, Lesedi Ledwaba, Tebogo Setsiba, Bruce Bowale and Asma Rahman.