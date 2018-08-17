Lwazi Mvusi has a poetic take on interracial intimacies

The sensibilities in Farewell Ella Bella are evocative of independent films such as Garden State, The Station Agent and the teamwork of Jason Reitman and Diablo Cody. The charm and success of these films stem from their makers’ determination to tell human stories with resolute devotion to universal truth.

Film graduate Lwazi Mvusi, 28, wrote and directed her first feature film, Farewell Ella Bella, in the same vein.

Her voice adds to the surge of young, contemporary filmmakers telling SA stories in a fresh visual language.

"Sometimes we make films we think people want to see and not films we want to see. I enjoy stories about real people trying to figure it out in the best way that they can. For me, it was important to make a film that I wanted to go see," says Mvusi.

She is one to watch for her perceptiveness and care for nuance. She has an old ear and the articulation of her visual and narrative intent is impressive.

This is also visible in her 2014 sci-fi short film, The State, produced under the National Film and Video Foundation’s (NFVF) Women In Film initiative. It’s a clever, well-thought-out and visually polished take on the national and personal politics of a post-apocalyptic SA.