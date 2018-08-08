THEATRE: Tale of pain of broken trust tastefully told

Not that long ago, Jacob Zuma occupied the most powerful position in SA. But now, in a venue close to the Union Buildings, he is being depicted as a molester of a vulnerable woman, the daughter of his fellow freedom fighter in exile, the late Jackson Kuzwayo.

The actors in Khwezi … Say My Name, on at the State Theatre in Pretoria, pierce through the pain suffered by many people who closely followed the story of Fezekile Kuzwayo.

In the dialogue, the chanting, singing and dancing, the cast touch emotions in a profound way. The helplessness, vulnerability and the sense of betrayal that Kuzwayo might have felt through her ordeal is impossible to escape.

Zuma may have been acquitted of the charge of raping her, but that is beside the point when the cast portrays, quite convincingly, how she went to her grave insisting she had been raped.

The audience is taken on a journey of the circumstances that led to the painful but disputed events on a night in the leafy Forest Town suburb, Zuma’s home in Johannesburg.

The performance starts with what looks like warm chit-chat between Malume Zuma, who Kuzwayo seems to regard as a trusted uncle and part of her extended family. It then shows the breakdown of this trust.