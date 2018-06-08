Mother City is itching for a return of live music gigs

Music, across several intersections, has formed an integral part of Cape Town’s identity. For decades, and even during apartheid, the CBD and its surrounds bustled with live performances. However, that has steadily begun to wane.

Live musicians undeniably have it tough in the Mother City, but to say there isn’t a strong music culture would be a lie. There is a strong DJ scene, with parties such as Uppercut and venues such as the Waiting Room, Fiction and District, among others, all thriving.

There is always a DJ to fill a slot on an evening, and musician Thor Rixon says that this is great for business.

"DJs often get booked over a live act if the promoter wants to make more money from a show. It’s up to the promoters to push for an interesting and captivating entertainment scene, instead of trying to make more money," he says.

Albany Lore, cofounder of Platform, believes adaptation is key for musicians to survive and thrive. "DJing is more accessible, but that doesn’t detract at all from the art of being a good DJ," he says.

"The way they consider their sets in order to create a particular mood is something I think live musicians could be doing much better."

Promoters and event organisers are looking to make as much money as possible, spend as little as possible and cram as many people into a venue as possible. A big factor that contributes to the actualisation of these desires is space.

"DJ-based events have more venue options available than [those involving] live artists in the CBD because they take up less space. A lot of venues are small, so it’s easy for even a small cafe to host a DJ event," says Alvhin Adendorff, an organiser for Uppercut.