Seville reigns in Spain for food and floating saints

Eating mushroom cake while hundreds of men in black robes and conical hats lined up outside the restaurant might be the most bizarre experience I had in Seville.

Or perhaps it was the legion of Roman centurions marching in formation in the middle of the night, their white plumes waving in the breeze.

During Semana Santa, the Easter Holy Week, ritual and devotion reach unsurpassed levels when parish churches hold processions, displaying religious statues on floats called pasos. Concealed behind a curtain that surrounds its wooden base, 40 men have the honour of carrying each 2,000kg paso, giving the appearance that the statue is floating.

Among a range of painted wooden statues, often centuries old, the weeping Virgin is particularly venerated and is surrounded by huge floral bouquets and giant candles. Petals rain down on her from balconies.

Each procession includes hundreds, sometimes thousands, of penitents who don robes and pointed hoods that cover their faces, providing anonymity. Often walking barefoot, they carry life-sized crosses or large candles. While it might appear as if the Ku Klux Klan has taken over the city, these outfits are centuries old.

About a million people visit Seville during Semana Santa and at times it feels as though everyone is on the street at once. Yet despite the crowds, it makes compelling viewing even for nonbelievers. While celebrations take place across the Catholic world, it is particularly spectacular in Andalucía, Spain’s southern province.

The highlight of the week, La Madruga (early morning), is held on Thursday. From midnight onwards, parishes, each with distinctive statues, parade throughout the night. Bridges are illuminated with candles while pasos pass over en route to the Cathedral to be blessed.

Some churches are such a distance from the cathedral it takes 12 hours to complete the round trip. Restaurants and bars are packed in anticipation of a night when few people sleep.

We booked a table at Eslava, one of Seville’s top restaurants, alongside the Gran Poder church, overlooking a square where the penitents in black robes and hoods congregated before filing inside. My children, raised on Harry Potter, likened it to a wizard convention.