Mother City to give birth to innovative film projects

Gauteng is the hub of the film industry and the number one destination for content business is the Discop market, operated by Basic Lead — a business-to-business trade-show organiser with offices in Abidjan, Johannesburg and Los Angeles.

Discop owner Patrick Zuchowicki says that sub-Saharan Africa is the world’s fastest-growing entertainment marketplace.

"It is set to expand by 30% in the next five years, delivering close to $10bn in consumer revenue by 2021. The number of pay-TV subscribers is set to double in five years, alongside the rise of OTT [over the top] video services.

"And untapped advertising revenues represent a further source of potential growth for sub-Saharan Africa."

Discop is adding new markets in Zanzibar in 2018 and Lagos in 2019, and has entered into a cross-collaboration with the Cape Town International Film Market & Festival to encourage festival delegates to attend both events. Growth will be driven by home-grown content and intraregional trade, Zuchowicki says.

"The hundreds of talents, storytellers, comic book publishers, content buyers and producers who comprise the entertainment content industry in sub-Saharan Africa don’t need to travel to industry gatherings outside of Africa to improve their expertise, pitch projects, source innovative ideas and close deals.

"They will remain in Africa to develop, acquire, co-produce and distribute content made in Africa," Zuchowicki says.

City of Cape Town enterprise and investment director Lance Greyling says that compared with other cities, Cape Town is the cheapest destination for film production, set, site, utilities and labour costs.

The film industry has a long value chain, affecting tourism for accommodation, vehicles and restaurants; manufacturing for set builders, plumbers and electricians; electronics for camera, sound and lighting equipment; and IT for animation and software. The film industry positively affects job creation, poverty alleviation, transformation and skills development.

"The industry showcases Cape Town, its diversity of locations, technical film capacity and talent, and provides value-added marketing and investment collateral for the city. This is in line with the City of Cape Town’s imperative in terms of economic growth and development," says Greyling.