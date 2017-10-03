Pistorius family vows legal action over movie

Family members of jailed Paralympic athlete Oscar Pistorius said on Tuesday that they would pursue legal action over an upcoming US film about his murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

In a statement, the Pistorius family members said neither they nor the Steenkamps were consulted about the film, Blade Runner Killer, which is set to premiere on the Lifetime TV network in the US on November 11.

The athlete’s family criticised the project for not being a "true reflection" of the shooting nor of Pistorius’s marathon trial which gripped the world. "The ‘film’ is a gross misrepresentation of the truth," the family said in a statement. "We will be taking legal action."

Pistorius is serving a six-year prison term for killing Steenkamp in his house in Pretoria in the early hours of Valentine’s Day on 2013. The double-amputee sprinter shot Steenkamp four times with high-calibre bullets through a locked bathroom door. He maintained that he mistook her for an intruder.

The family statement, issued by Oscar’s brother Carl Pistorius, dismissed the film as a biased "representation of what the prosecution tried to portray". On Monday, the Steenkamps also distanced themselves from the film, saying they were "horrified and upset" at reports that it claimed to tell the story from the perspective of Reeva and her mother June.

The trailer for the film, which stars German model Toni Garrn as Steenkamp, shows Pistorius and Steenkamp in bed, having arguments before her death and Pistorius opening fire.

In 2016, an appeals court upgraded Pistorius’s manslaughter conviction to murder. State prosecutors are pushing for a longer sentence, with the appeals court due to hear the case on November 3.

AFP