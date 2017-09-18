Handmaid’s Tale and politics take centre stage at the Emmys

Hulu will have the most to celebrate as the post-show parties get started, stealing a march on rival streaming platform Netflix, which won just four statuettes all evening.

On a night that rewarded ethnic diversity, Sterling K Brown picked up lead actor in a drama for This Is Us while Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe, Riz Ahmed and Donald Glover also made it to the podium.

But politics was always going to be the story of the awards from the moment John Lithgow picked up the first one: best supporting actor in a drama for his acclaimed turn as Winston Churchill in Netflix’s British royal drama The Crown.

"In these crazy times his life even as an old man reminds us what leadership and courage in government really looks like," the US actor said.

NBC’s long-running comedy sketch show, Saturday Night Live (SNL), went into Emmys week with 22 nominations — the joint-highest total alongside Westworld — after a year of mercilessly spoofing the new commander-in-chief.

Its haul of five Creative Arts statuettes included outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for Melissa McCarthy, whose Unhinged Spicey take on Sean Spicer came to embody early criticism of the administration.

The former White House press secretary, whose full-throated defence of Trump earned him derision on television, delighted his former tormentors in a surprise appearance at the opening of the show.

SNL took four statuettes, with Kate McKinnon tearfully accepting the award for best supporting actress in a comedy series for her portrayal of Hillary Clinton.

She told reporters backstage that the role had been "the greatest honour of my life" and talked of the "special kind of electricity" on set every week.

Alec Baldwin took home best supporting actor in a comedy for his Trump impersonation.

"I suppose I should say at long last, Mr President, here is your Emmy," he joked, in a dig at Trump’s oft-stated annoyance at never having won a statuette for NBC reality show The Apprentice or its celebrity spin-off.

The show also picked up the award for best variety sketch show and outstanding directing.