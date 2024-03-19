Nedbank enhances Greenbacks loyalty programme to give clients even more rewards

A key way in which Greenbacks achieves this is rewarding members for making smart money choices in fulfilment of goals linked to the Structured Saver and Responsible Borrower packages.

For example, when members save consistently by increasing their savings or investment balance by at least R3,000 over three consecutive months and pay back their Nedbank home, personal or vehicle finance loan on time, they quickly gain access to higher Greenbacks earning levels. It’s that simple — and that rewarding.

The improvements to the programme empower Greenbacks members to make the most of their spending. For example, members now earn up to 2% unlimited cash back when paying with their Nedbank Greenbacks-linked Amex Card. Additionally, Greenbacks members get a guaranteed 25c cash back per litre of fuel at bp, thereby reducing the cost of daily commuting.

Of course, the other valuable Greenbacks rewards that members have come to love are still available, like 50% off movie tickets and snacks at Nu Metro cinemas and deals on the Greenbacks Exclusive store, which they can access via Avo SuperShop. The programme now also provides discounts of up to 30% on flights via Greenbacks Travel on Avo, and up to 10% off on Apple and Samsung devices.