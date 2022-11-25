November 19Workers affiliated to the SA Catering, Commercial and Allied Workers Union (Saccawu) picket outside the Makro store in Woodmead, Johannesburg. The union threatened to down tools on Black Friday in a dispute over wages and working conditions. 

Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY

November 20 — Soldiers take part in the parade to celebrate the 112th anniversary of the Mexican Revolution, in Mexico City.

Picture: MANUEL VALESQUEZ/GETTY IMAGES
Picture: MANUEL VALESQUEZ/GETTY IMAGES

November 21 — A woman with a child views the destruction after a fire razed shacks in Masiphumelele township in Cape Town. 

Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/REUTERS
Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/REUTERS

November 21 — Flood waters surround The Lead Mosque after heavy rains in Shkodra, Albania. Two people were missing and several households fled their homes after heavy rain caused flooding and landslides.

Picture: FLORION GOGA/REUTERS
Picture: FLORION GOGA/REUTERS

November 21 — The Villarrica volcano eruption against the night sky in Chile. Chilean authorities have issued a yellow alert to nearby communities after “an increase of explosive activity”. 

Picture: CRISTOBAL SAAVEDRA ESCOBAR/REUTERS
Picture: CRISTOBAL SAAVEDRA ESCOBAR/REUTERS

November 21 — A man stands in front of the remains of his house that was damaged in an earthquake in Cianjur, West Java province, Indonesia. At least 162 people were killed after the magnitude 5.6 quake struck in the afternoon, with the tremors being felt in the capital Jakarta.

Picture: ANTARA FOTO/YULIUS SATRIA WIJAYA/REUTERS
Picture: ANTARA FOTO/YULIUS SATRIA WIJAYA/REUTERS

November 22 — President Cyril Ramaphosa and King Charles walk to a state banquet held in the president’s honour during his state visit, at Buckingham Palace in London. Ramaphosa hit back at critics of his trip, saying he was “putting SA on the global map”.

November 21 — Saudi Arabia’s Salem Al-Dawsari celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates. Saudi Arabia stunned Argentina with a 2-1 win that may go down as one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history. 

Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

November 22 — Children have a play break from classes at Spilno School in Kyiv, Ukraine. Though many signs of normality returned to Kyiv after Russia abandoned its attempt to seize the capital, a wave of missile attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure have made disruption and destruction a persistent feature of daily life.

Picture: JEFF J MITCHELL/GETTY IMAGES
Picture: JEFF J MITCHELL/GETTY IMAGES

November 23 — A woman from the Israeli-Ethiopian community takes part in a ceremony marking the holiday of Sigd at the Armon Hanatziv Promenade overlooking Jerusalem on Wednesday. The Ethiopian Jewish holiday has been recognised as a state holiday in Israel since 2008.

Picture: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS
Picture: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS

November 23 — Epidemic control workers drive on a nearly empty street in Beijing. China reported a record number of Covid-19 infections this week, with cities nationwide imposing localised lockdowns, mass testing and other curbs that are fuelling frustration and darkening the outlook for the world’s second-biggest economy.

Picture: KEVIN FRAYER/GETTY IMAGES
Picture: KEVIN FRAYER/GETTY IMAGES

November 23 — Soldiers inspect a residential building destroyed by a Russian missile attack, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in the town of Vyshhorod, near Kyiv, Ukraine.

Picture: GLEB GARANICH/REUTERS
Picture: GLEB GARANICH/REUTERS

November 24 — Women from Ukraine dressed up as angels pose as they collect donations for Ukrainian children at the Christmas market in front of Charlottenburg Palace in Berlin, Germany.

Picture: LISI NIESNER/REUTERS
Picture: LISI NIESNER/REUTERS
