Travel: Combining business and leisure travel has changed the way we fly

WTI buyers are watching for more interventions by US President Joe Biden ahead of the US mid-term elections on November 8
Liberalisation, freeing of labour market, embracing foreign and local talent, technological change and structural reform could catalyse growth
Former DA leader Tony Leon says Herman Mashaba’s party is ‘cannibalising’ the DA vote
Former president Thabo Mbeki said was appalled by ANC leaders who suggested the party design electoral policy to ensure it won elections
The restaurant group declared an interim dividend of 130c per share
Business Day has invited a wide range of analysts to offer a breakdown of the policy statement
Demand for oil and coal will persist for a long time, and there will be much M&A activity in this sector in the next years
Washington and its allies have urged the East Asian hermit nation to ‘refrain from further provocations’
The left-hander was in sublime form in SA’s opening match, finding the boundary nine times
Event comes at an appropriate time with the global automotive business moving to electric vehicles
During the height of the pandemic, airline executives knew travel would recover eventually when vaccines were widely available. They also had a vague notion that flying patterns would change. They were right on both counts.
Demand is closing in on 2019 levels, and executives are getting a clearer picture of how the pandemic modified passenger behaviour. Those changes and pent-up appetite for travel will continue to benefit airlines despite continued Covid-19 risks and capacity constraints that will keep airfares elevated for some time.
One of the biggest drivers of the new flying patterns is the ability to work either remotely or from the office. Business and leisure travel are being combined in a new trend that airlines call hybrid work. Customers are extending their business trips to add on a few days of sightseeing. They also have the flexibility to travel more often and to vary their schedules; they can fly during the week and work a couple of days from an Airbnb while the family hits the beach or the slopes.
What we’ve seen is demand has come back very different in 2022 than it left in 2019
As a result, United Airlines Holding, which reported third-quarter results last week, had the third-highest revenue per available seat mile in its history in September, which is normally an off-peak month. Delta Air Lines is experiencing more demand during the week and seeing less of the typical spikes of departures on Sunday and Monday and return trips on Friday.
“What we’ve seen is demand has come back very different in 2022 than it left in 2019,” Delta president Glen Hauenstein said during a conference call with analysts last week.
Domestic flying was the first segment to rebound, and that continues to be strong. Travel to Europe is now leading the recovery of international travel, and Asia is picking up as countries such as Japan begin to reopen.
United has restarted flights from the US to Tokyo and to Edinburgh, Scotland, for example, and added a new one to Cape Town. China is still a big holdout with its zero-Covid policy, and it’s impossible to forecast when that will change.
The trend line is clear: people are returning to the skies. During the height of the pandemic, when airports were ghost towns, some were predicting that travel would never return to normal and workers would just settle for Zoom meetings. It was hard to conceive in 2020 that people would crowd together again to travel by air.
Airlines expect to be fully recovered next year as corporate travel, the last holdout, returns to normal. Covid-19 cases and even deaths are not likely to go to zero, but the risk is on the decline and people are learning to live with it. Packed aircraft, restaurants, concerts and sports stadiums point to people resuming their lives.
The big question is whether the combination of business and leisure trips is a long-term trend and whether remote work will last, providing people with those flexible travel schedules that airlines are loving. For now, airlines are betting this new work-life balance is here to stay.
Bloomberg News More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Travel: Combining business and leisure travel has changed the way we fly
Hybrid work means travellers have the flexibility to vary schedules and stay longer at holiday destinations
During the height of the pandemic, airline executives knew travel would recover eventually when vaccines were widely available. They also had a vague notion that flying patterns would change. They were right on both counts.
Demand is closing in on 2019 levels, and executives are getting a clearer picture of how the pandemic modified passenger behaviour. Those changes and pent-up appetite for travel will continue to benefit airlines despite continued Covid-19 risks and capacity constraints that will keep airfares elevated for some time.
One of the biggest drivers of the new flying patterns is the ability to work either remotely or from the office. Business and leisure travel are being combined in a new trend that airlines call hybrid work. Customers are extending their business trips to add on a few days of sightseeing. They also have the flexibility to travel more often and to vary their schedules; they can fly during the week and work a couple of days from an Airbnb while the family hits the beach or the slopes.
As a result, United Airlines Holding, which reported third-quarter results last week, had the third-highest revenue per available seat mile in its history in September, which is normally an off-peak month. Delta Air Lines is experiencing more demand during the week and seeing less of the typical spikes of departures on Sunday and Monday and return trips on Friday.
“What we’ve seen is demand has come back very different in 2022 than it left in 2019,” Delta president Glen Hauenstein said during a conference call with analysts last week.
Domestic flying was the first segment to rebound, and that continues to be strong. Travel to Europe is now leading the recovery of international travel, and Asia is picking up as countries such as Japan begin to reopen.
United has restarted flights from the US to Tokyo and to Edinburgh, Scotland, for example, and added a new one to Cape Town. China is still a big holdout with its zero-Covid policy, and it’s impossible to forecast when that will change.
The trend line is clear: people are returning to the skies. During the height of the pandemic, when airports were ghost towns, some were predicting that travel would never return to normal and workers would just settle for Zoom meetings. It was hard to conceive in 2020 that people would crowd together again to travel by air.
Airlines expect to be fully recovered next year as corporate travel, the last holdout, returns to normal. Covid-19 cases and even deaths are not likely to go to zero, but the risk is on the decline and people are learning to live with it. Packed aircraft, restaurants, concerts and sports stadiums point to people resuming their lives.
The big question is whether the combination of business and leisure trips is a long-term trend and whether remote work will last, providing people with those flexible travel schedules that airlines are loving. For now, airlines are betting this new work-life balance is here to stay.
Bloomberg News More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion
THOMAS BLACK: The high-flying private aviation set sees clear skies ahead
Dennis Tito and wife to fly around the moon on new SpaceX rocket
Singapore Air will no longer fire pregnant cabin crew
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Carnival’s Costa Cruises cancels Asia cruises as China keeps Covid-zero policy
US diners opt to eat out less as inflation takes bite out of wallets
Plenty to eat and drink at Battersea’s rejuvenated power station
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.