Life Lunch with Michael Olivier: talking wine and victual woes over pub grub John Fraser talks to the former restaurateur about his Eat Out Lifetime Achievement Award at Cesco's in Randburg

While fine dining can sometimes be fine, if oft unaffordable, there are times when a good pub lunch is just the ticket.

Bustling, welcoming and infested with TV screens, Cesco’s in Randburg is both a sports bar and a sit-down restaurant...