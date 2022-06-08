×

Life

Lunch with Michael Olivier: talking wine and victual woes over pub grub

John Fraser talks to the former restaurateur about his Eat Out Lifetime Achievement Award at Cesco’s in Randburg

08 June 2022 - 05:10 John Fraser

While fine dining can sometimes be fine, if oft unaffordable, there are times when a good pub lunch is just the ticket.

Bustling, welcoming and infested with TV screens, Cesco’s in Randburg is both a sports bar and a sit-down restaurant...

