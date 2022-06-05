Business Meyer Kahn, MD of SABMiller who became chief of police, 1939-2022 Blunt, combative and unpretentious, Kahn rejected the description of SAB as a monopoly, calling it instead, and famously, ‘a temporary sole supplier’ B L Premium

Meyer Kahn, who has died in Johannesburg at the age of 82 was the flamboyant, larger-than-life MD and chair of SA Breweries when it dominated the local retail scene and then became SA’s most successful multinational company as SABMiller.

Blunt, combative and unpretentious, Kahn, the “boykie from Brits”, was born in the small Afrikaans-speaking town on June 29 1939. He learnt about business in the family-owned furniture store Kahn & Kahn, studied law at the University of Pretoria and joined SAB in 1966, becoming MD in 1983...