WATCH | Courvoisier collaborates with a creative visionary

Maison Courvoisier, the world’s most awarded cognac house, has been shaking things up recently.

First, it helped cognac to shake off its “serious” reputation as a drink to be enjoyed “only after dinner”. Instead, the brand encouraged its fans to reach for their cocktail shakers and mix up refreshing cognac cocktails to be savoured during long, lazy afternoon get-togethers as well as evening soirées.

Next, Courvoisier shook up its look by introducing fresh packaging across its range of expressions that include Courvoisier VS, VSOP and XO. These sophisticated designs pay homage to the brand’s rich history, which dates back to 1828, when it was established by Félix Courvoisier on the principle of “celebrating the joy in the every day”.