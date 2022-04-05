Courvoisier's striking new look gives a nod to La Belle Époque
The French cognac house reimagines its rich history in the designs of its new packaging
“Joie de vivre” may be a French phrase, but the “enjoyment of life” is something South Africans revel in.
We can turn any occasion into a celebration of simple pleasures. Think of how a casual lunch with friends soon turns into a soirée that stretches throughout the afternoon, aided by generous helpings of food, good conversation and refreshing cocktails.
When mixing up these cocktails, it’s fitting that you reach for a bottle of Courvoisier. After all, when the famed French cognac house was established by Félix Courvoisier in 1828, it was done on the principle of “celebrating the joy in the every day”.
It’s in this spirit that Courvoisier has helped to reimagine cognac by shrugging off its “serious” reputation as a drink to be enjoyed “only after dinner”.
Courvoisier has also reimagined its look by introducing fresh packaging across its range of expressions that include Courvoisier VS, VSOP and XO. These premium cognacs are renowned for their vibrant, floral style — a style that’s seen the brand win more awards than any other cognac house.
Courvoisier's sophisticated new look takes inspiration from the design trends of the 19th century, and most notably La Belle Époque (the beautiful era), which is when it first became known as being an icon of luxury.
It was during this time that French emperor Napoléon III named the cognac house as an official supplier to his imperial court. (Legend has it he inherited a taste for the amber liquid from his famous uncle, emperor Napoléon Bonaparte.)
Thanks to Napoléon III's stamp of approval, Courvoisier became fashionable throughout Europe, gracing the tables of many royal courts and being served at historic occasions, including the grand opening of the Eiffel Tower.
Of course, today you don’t have to be royalty to savour one of the brand's high quality cognacs. As Courvoisier’s MD Jon Potter puts it: “Our house believes in being welcoming to all.”
Nor do you have to wait for a momentous occasion. After all, Courvoisier is all about “celebrating the joy in the everyday”.
Mix up a Courvoisier cocktail
“The Gala” is a refreshing cocktail perfectly suited to daytime occasions.
To make one, fill a highball glass with ice, add 50ml Courvoisier VS or VSOP and 50ml grapefruit juice. Top off with Indian tonic water (preferably Fitch & Leedes) and serve garnished with a slice of lemon.
If you prefer, you can replace the grapefruit juice and Indian tonic water with your favourite citrus-flavoured tonic.
For more information about Courvoisier and other cocktail recipes, visit the brand's website.
This article was paid for by Courvoisier.