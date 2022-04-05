Courvoisier's striking new look gives a nod to La Belle Époque

“Joie de vivre” may be a French phrase, but the “enjoyment of life” is something South Africans revel in.

We can turn any occasion into a celebration of simple pleasures. Think of how a casual lunch with friends soon turns into a soirée that stretches throughout the afternoon, aided by generous helpings of food, good conversation and refreshing cocktails.

When mixing up these cocktails, it’s fitting that you reach for a bottle of Courvoisier. After all, when the famed French cognac house was established by Félix Courvoisier in 1828, it was done on the principle of “celebrating the joy in the every day”.

It’s in this spirit that Courvoisier has helped to reimagine cognac by shrugging off its “serious” reputation as a drink to be enjoyed “only after dinner”.

Courvoisier has also reimagined its look by introducing fresh packaging across its range of expressions that include Courvoisier VS, VSOP and XO. These premium cognacs are renowned for their vibrant, floral style — a style that’s seen the brand win more awards than any other cognac house.