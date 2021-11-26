November 20 — El Salvador President Nayib Bukele speaks at the closing party of the Bitcoin Week gathering where he announced the plan to build the first “Bitcoin City” in the world, in Teotepeque, El Salvador.
November 21 — Protesters who oppose Shell’s planned seismic survey for oil and gas deposits rally at the waterfront in Cape Town. Shell has announced it will carry out a three-dimensional seismic survey from Morgan Bay to Port St Johns off the Wild Coast.
November 21 — Israeli policemen patrol near the site where a Palestinian gunman from the Islamist group Hamas killed one person — reportedly a South African — and wounded three others in Jerusalem’s Old City on Sunday before being shot dead by police. The SA Jewish Board of Deputies said on its Facebook page that the dead man is 26-year-old Eliyahu David Kay.
November 22 — EFF members take their oath of office in the Bloemfontein City Hall before magistrate Mxolisi Saliwa in Bloemfontein. The ANC will enter a working coalition and arrangement with other parties over the next five years.
November 23 — DA councillor Mpho Phalatse was elected executive mayor of Johannesburg, SA’s richest and biggest city, during a marathon inaugural council meeting on Monday.
November 22 — The newly elected deputy mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay, Buyelwa Mafaya, is congratulated by the new chief whip, Wandisile Jikeka, on Monday after the ANC managed to form a minority government in the metro.
November 22 — The DA’s Tania Campbell, left, was elected mayor of Ekurhuleni after a day of drama involving a two-hour power outage and complaints about proceedings.
November 23 — President Cyril Ramaphosa hosts President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya on a state visit at the Union Buildings in Tshwane. SAA and Kenya Airways have agreed to discuss a partnership aiming at the creation of a pan-African airline.
November 23 — Health activists take part in a Cancer Crisis protest in Johannesburg. The group marched to premier David Makhura’s offices to demand that he establish a task team to address the growing waiting lists for cancer treatment in Gauteng.
November 23 — Alexandera Cimbalnik lays flowers at a memorial at Veteran’s Park after a car ploughed through a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, the US. Five people were killed and 48 were injured, including at least 18 children.
November 23 — A man walks past a barricade of burnt cars and debris on a roundabout blocking the traffic on highway N1 after violent demonstrations which broke out over Covid-19 protocols, in Petit-Bourg, Guadeloupe.
November 23 — Red crabs walk on a road on Christmas Island. The annual migration of millions of the crabs has begun, with the arthropods swarming over roads and beaches on their way to the sea to breed.
November 24 — A member of the public takes a RT-PCR test before receiving a Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre administering Covaxin and Covishield, in New Delhi, India. Covaxin, one of the main vaccines used in India, provides only 50% protection against symptomatic Covid-19, according to a real-world study that suggests the shot is less effective than initially thought.
November 24 — An aerial view of the landing stages at Lake Koenigssee on the first day of a regional lockdown during the fourth wave of Covid-19 in Berchtesgaden, Germany. The state of Bavaria ordered lockdowns for regions with an infection rate that exceeds 1,000 per 100,000 people over a seven-day period.
