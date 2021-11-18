Memo’s evocative new scent, Flåm, will transport you to a Nordic wonderland

Scent is one of the most evocative senses; it has the power to conjure up strong memories and transport us to faraway places.

This is something Parisian perfume house Memo knows only too well. Through the exquisite eau de parfums in their Graines Vagabondes collection, they’ve taken fragrance lovers on olfactory journeys to the sun-splashed Greek isle of Corfu, a majestic Winter Palace in imperial China and more.

With Flåm, the latest addition to the collection, Memo is inviting you to travel to the little Norwegian port town of the same name. Here, charming red cottages are niched into a dramatic landscape dotted with fjords where the aurora borealis paint the sky at night.