Memo’s evocative new scent, Flåm, will transport you to a Nordic wonderland

Perfumer Nadège Le Garlantezec has distilled the essence of a charming Norwegian village into a memorable fragrance with notes of tonka beans, clary sage and bitter orange

18 November 2021 - 13:01
The story of the inspiration behind Memo Flåm has been beautifully recounted in an accompanying book, 'Fjord and tonka sparkle', featuring illustrations by Blandine Pannequin.
Image: Supplied/Prestige Cosmetic

Scent is one of the most evocative senses; it has the power to conjure up strong memories and transport us to faraway places.

This is something Parisian perfume house Memo knows only too well. Through the exquisite eau de parfums in their Graines Vagabondes collection, they’ve taken fragrance lovers on olfactory journeys to the sun-splashed Greek isle of Corfu, a majestic Winter Palace in imperial China and more.

With Flåm, the latest addition to the collection, Memo is inviting you to travel to the little Norwegian port town of the same name. Here, charming red cottages are niched into a dramatic landscape dotted with fjords where the aurora borealis paint the sky at night.

Flåm is the newest addition to Memo's Graines Vagabondes collection. Supplied/Prestige Cosmetics
Master perfumer Nadège Le Garlantezec has distilled the essence of this unique destination into a fragrance that brings to mind the magnetic energy of the northern lights alongside the protective warmth of a cozy wooden house. 

The marriage of natural ingredients including bergamot (bitter orange), aromatic clary sage and sambac jasmine creates a rush of bright freshness. They whirl around suave, vibrant notes of cedarwood. Next emerges that pleasant feeling of wellbeing at home, courtesy of tonka bean and vanilla pods paired with comforting mineral amber and sweet white musk.

The story of how Garlantezec’s choice of ingredients was inspired by Flåm is beautifully recounted in the accompanying book, Fjord and tonka sparkle, illustrated by Blandine Pannequin and penned by Catherine Pont-Humbert:

“Lining the little port of Flåm, the crimson cottages are flushed in the cheeks! Every day, they delight in the spectacle of their singular, Nordic environment, traced by the fjords.

“The red-hot name of this Norwegian village keeps them warm, this village tickled by contrasts, that embraces opposites, from bitter orange to tonka beans.

“Flåm is nestled on the road that crosses the majestic glacial valleys, where the lingering memories of Viking ships gliding through its waters remain. Cedar essence.

“Steeped in the hypnotic charm of scenery turned blue by wintertime. Clary sage. Once the fair weather returns, revealing a lush valley in endless hues, with the waterfalls singing in the background. Bergamot and sambac jasmine.

“The landscape becomes all the more intense upon entering the depths of the fjord, where the sea meets freshwater. The heart of Flåm beats. Pure vanilla.”

A fragrance of delightful contrasts, Flåm would make a worthy addition to any perfume collection and a wonderful festive gift.

