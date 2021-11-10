Overture Man exudes mystery, elegance and excitement

In opera, the Overture is an instrumental opening setting the mood before the curtain rises and the singers enter on stage. It already involves the listener in a premonition of what is to come. The eye has to wait until the curtain goes up, whereas the ear has already perceived the nature of the drama.

Overture Man conjures a tale of a gentleman, dressed for an elegant evening in a dinner jacket accented by a moiré silk cummerbund and bow tie. He takes his seat in the audience of the opera house with great poise and eagerly waits for the performance to begin, but before the orchestra finishes the Overture, a mysterious stranger gently taps his shoulder.

He rises from his seat and disappears into the darkness with nothing left of him but his bow tie on his seat and the enticement of his scent.