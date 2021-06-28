Finding contentment is key to avoid treadmill of keeping up with the Joneses

New York — I moved to New York City a decade ago at the tender age of 22. I worked three jobs that first year to make ends meet and didn’t earn more than $25,000. I remember thinking “if I could make $80,000, I could really enjoy living in this city”.

By 2016, I was earning $80,000 and already fixated on getting to $150,000. Because then, I told myself, I could really indulge in the finer things New York had to offer.

This mindset of reaching towards ever-higher financial goals stays with us over the course of our lives. It is helpful regarding paying off debt and building a strong financial foundation. But it also raises the question: how much money is enough to truly feel wealthy?

People’s views on wealth have changed during the pandemic, according to a Charles Schwab Modern Wealth Survey. In 2020 respondents said $2.6m was needed to be wealthy, while $1.7m was needed for financial happiness and $934,000 to be financially comfortable. In 2021, respondents said $1.9m was needed to be wealthy, $1.1m for happiness and $624,000 to be comfortable.

To be in the top 1% in the US, you need to have a pretax income of about $500,000, according to a Bloomberg analysis from 2020, but this varies by region. Even joining the double-comma club doesn’t do it for most. A 2019 survey by Ameriprise found only 13% of people with $1m or more believe themselves to be wealthy.

The point is, what it takes to feel wealthy is a moving target. Though it is wise to think about how to grow your personal wealth, you can spare yourself much anxiety by also focusing on how to find contentment. That is the only way to get off the hedonic treadmill of never feeling satisfied with what you have because someone else always has more.

Setting a baseline

In the US, a living wage in 2019 was $16.54 an hour, or $68,808 a year, for a family of four (two working adults and two children), according to the MIT Living Wage Data. In expensive metropolitan areas such as New York and San Francisco, the living wage figure rose to $93,851 and $94,741.