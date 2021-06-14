If you don’t wear glasses now, you probably will soon

I have been four-eyed since I was 19. My prescription for nearsightedness was so mild, however, that I could manage without glasses if I wanted to.

Over the years, my myopia needle moved only slightly, generally hovering around -1.0. A slight reading prescription was added in middle age, introducing me to the joys of varifocal lenses and a new chance to shop for frames.

Now my eyes don’t know what has hit them. After more than a year of working from home and being glued to a laptop, desktop, mobile phone or large TV screen for the majority of my waking hours, my vision changed. A lot. The on-again, off-again eyelid twitch (doctors call it myokymia) was an early sign I wasn’t giving them enough rest or needed to lay off the caffeine. Then I noticed my glasses no longer brought everything into crisp relief.

But I wasn’t prepared to learn that my prescription would need to more than double in strength to -2.50 in both eyes — and that my reading sight had also considerably worsened. The optometrist said that kind of deterioration in under two years was highly unusual.

Kiran Vyas, the local optician I visited for new frames, tells me he’s seeing this more and more. It’s not just adults of a certain age complaining about their eyesight either; far more kids than before are coming in needing glasses, he says. After that visit, I noticed my husband (who has never worn prescription glasses and insists his eyes are fine) holding his reading material out as if it was a selfie stick. I booked a second appointment.