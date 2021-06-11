Five things to watch this weekend
Mind twisters, teenage chillers and cool skaters — what to stream this weekend
11 June 2021 - 05:08
Feel Good Season 2 — Netflix
British comedian Mae Martin moves the action of her semi-autobiographical dramedy about love and the struggles of addiction to Canada for this second season. Intimately observed with a wry sense of the absurd, it’s a heartfelt and smart look at the complexities of love and relationships in the world of post-addiction recovery that avoids preachiness and sentimentality...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now