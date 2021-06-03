Apple under the quiet scrutiny of US antitrust enforcers

Apple CEO Tim Cook might not have shared the values of Donald Trump but he knew how to get his ear. While the CEOs of Facebook and Alphabet’s Google faced accusations of anti-Republican bias — and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos openly feuded with the former president — Cook dined with Trump at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club and cultivated relationships with his children.

The payoff? When Cook had a problem, he needed only to pick up the phone. “Others go out and hire very expensive consultants, and Tim Cook calls Donald Trump directly,” Trump said in August 2019, speaking in the third person. “Whenever there’s a problem, he’ll call.”

Today, Cook’s problems don’t just require very expensive consultants. They require very expensive lawyers.

On May 21, Cook sat about 4,000km away from the Oval Office in a Californian courthouse, testifying in a lawsuit brought by developer Epic Games that his $2-trillion company faced “fierce competition”. Some of the toughest queries came from the judge in the case, which involves whether the company has too much power over its app market. A decision by Apple to lower costs for some developers “wasn’t the result of competition”, judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers said. “That seemed to be a result of the pressure that you’re feeling from investigations, from lawsuits.”

Amazon, Facebook and Google have all had their time over the barrel during the “techlash” that began in the Trump era. Now it seems it’s Apple’s turn. The US’s largest company by market value, Apple, spent much of the last administration out of the legal and political spotlight. As Republicans and Democrats alike trashed the other companies as monopolies, Apple’s stock price rose 340%, besting not just the 70% rise in the S&P 500 but also the performance of the other tech goliaths.