Life Devlin Brown at the water cooler: How much wine is good for me? When it comes to wine, the adage of too much of a good thing is bad rings ever true

Q: I was going to quit alcohol until I heard that drinking wine is good for fitness. How much can I have before the cost outweighs the benefit?

A: That you ended the question by trying to sound rational suggests to us that you are aware you have a problem. What we aren’t sure about, though, is whether you are aware you’re spreading fake news by perpetuating a misrepresentation of a legitimate study...