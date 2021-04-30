Life / Motoring

Lewis Hamilton joins call for social media boycott over racial abuse

F1's only black driver says platforms should do more to combat problem

30 April 2021 - 10:20 Arvind Sriram, Martyn Herman and Alan Baldwin
Social media algorithms can help to create a more antiracist society, says Lewis Hamilton. Picture: REUTERS

London — A sports social media boycott against online abuse gathered strength on Thursday with seven-times Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton joining sporting bodies in showing solidarity with England’s soccer leagues.

European soccer governing body Uefa said it would join this weekend’s action, with tennis, cricket, rugby and cycling at national level.

Mercedes’ Hamilton, the only black driver in Formula One, told reporters before the weekend’s Portuguese Grand Prix that social media platforms should do more to combat racial abuse.

“I’m fully supportive of the initiative. If me also doing it helps put pressure on those platforms to help fight against it, then for sure I’m happy to do so,” said the Briton, who has also experienced online abuse.

“There’s algorithms, there’s things they’re able to see, they’re able to take steps to help and create more of an antiracist society. That’s what we’ve really got to be pushing towards.”

McLaren’s Lando Norris, who is particularly active across social media, said he is discussing the matter with his British-based team.

Uefa said it will stay silent across its platforms, starting at 4pm on Friday.

Now comes the acid test, says Red Bull boss Horner

The team’s Max Verstappen will vie with Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton at this weekend’s return to Portimao
Max Verstappen wins crash-halted Imola F1 race

Commanding victory is the 11th of the Dutch youngster’s career
Hamilton holds off Verstappen in epic Bahrain Grand Prix opener

Dutchman forced to wait for another day to register a win over the champion
