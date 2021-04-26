Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Will a weighted hula hoop help me lose belly fat?
26 April 2021 - 05:00
Q: Do you think I should get a smart weighted hula hoop to finally lose my belly fat?
A: About a year ago we wrote that the Covid-19 lockdowns had led to a remarkable rise of creativity and a revival of at-home fitness. We take it all back. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now