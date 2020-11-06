November 1 — A rescue worker covers a child in a raincoat as they evacuate before Typhoon Goni hit on Sunday in Manila, Philippines. Goni, 2020’s most powerful storm in the world, made landfall in the Philippines with wind speeds of up to 265km/h.
November 1 — US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden addresses supporters at a drive-in campaign rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — a key battleground state — in the US, ahead of the November 3 election.
November 3 — A four-year-old girl was pulled from the rubble of a collapsed building 91 hours after a powerful earthquake hit western Turkey, killing 111, local authorities said.
November 2 — A protester hits a banner depicting French President Emmanuel Macron in Jakarta, Indonesia. Muslims were angered by France’s defence of the right to publish cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammad. The French leader told Al Jazeera he understands why people are offended, but it does not justify violence. Several people were killed over the issue in France and Austria.
November 3 — North Carolina election results for the 2020 US presidential election are displayed on a monitor in Times Square in New York, the US.
November 4 — Ferencvaros’s Dávid Sigér lies on the ground to defend a free kick during their Uefa Champions League match against Juventus at Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary. Juventus bagged their second win this season with a 4-1 victory over Ferencvaros.
November 4 — Supporters gathered outside the Pretoria magistrate’s court where self-proclaimed prophet and leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering, Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, were granted bail of R200,000 each. They were arrested in October on fraud and money-laundering charges related to an investment scheme valued at about R102m.
November 4 — A street vendor displays a US flag-themed shirt in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, as the world watches the US election unfold. Some Africans have rejected President Donald Trump’s actions in the aftermath of the US election. “It’s a total disgrace,” said one Guinean mining executive.
November 5 — Former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni testifies before the Zondo commission via live streaming in Johannesburg. Myeni has named a witness whose identity was concealed by order of deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, because he feared for the person’s safety.
November 5 — Demonstrators wearing protective masks hold “Count Every Vote” signs at a protest in front of the Convention Center during the 2020 presidential election count in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the US.
November 5 — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson answers questions during a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic, in London, England. MPs voted in favour of England’s second national lockdown, which began at midnight.
November 5 — US President Donald Trump speaks about the 2020 US presidential election results at the White House in Washington, the US. He made several false claims to undermine a vote that was not going his way. “If you count the legal votes I easily win,” Trump said. “This is a case where they’re trying to steal an election. They’re trying to rig an election, and we can’t let that happen.”
November 5 — Birds fly over the site of destroyed Palestinian Bedouin tented homes and animal shelters in Khirbet Humsah in Jordan Valley in the West Bank. The UN and relief agencies said 76 structures were demolished, “more than in any other single demolition in the past decade”.
