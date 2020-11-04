Western Cape turns on the cheek to lure domestic tourists
A series of adverts depicting local scenes as exotic overseas destinations could help the province to a bumper season
04 November 2020 - 05:10
The camera swoops over a glorious blue ocean and dramatic cliffs to a soundtrack of soft, oriental music. The caption reads “Experience Bali”, before it adds “In the Garden Route, Western Cape”.
The scene on screen is actually The Heads at Knysna, in one of six cheeky adverts created by the Western Cape government to encourage domestic tourism ahead of the Christmas season.
