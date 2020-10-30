Life / Arts & Entertainment James Bond shaken, a little stirred, but definitely not streamed Plans for the 25th instalment of the franchise to be sold for home viewing have been quashed BL PREMIUM

There was much Cassandra hand-wringing and industry exasperation this week as the latest battle in the war between movies and streaming services almost reached a point that many felt would signal the death of the big screen and the ascendancy of streaming as the new normal for film watching.

More significantly, however, the whole messy business almost hammered the final nail in the coffin of one of cinema’s most successful, independently produced, longest running, cross-generational sources of solid franchise satisfaction and globe-trotting over-the-top thrills and spills: Bond, James Bond.