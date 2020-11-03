Science Corner
Stand-up fitness
Business Day asked biokineticist Ayden Smith about stand-up paddle boarding as a workout
03 November 2020 - 05:05
Stand-up paddle boarding looks majestic, but it is unlikely anyone who has never stood up on water actually believes it is easy.
In the air-conditioned environments of commercial gyms one often sees someone standing on a bosu ball while attempting an an activity such as squatting. Being 100m from shore on a dam when the wind picks up strikes one as being a tad more complicated and difficult.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now