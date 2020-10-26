Life Science Corner Training for the trail BL PREMIUM

One can speak for days about trails cutting their way through magnificent landscapes with breathtaking views. And, of course, this is true, but trail running is a demanding sport, placing immense strain on the soft tissues of the lower extremities.

Chatting with David Leith mere hours after he successfully ran the daunting 13 Peaks challenge, one is struck by the amount of detail that goes into the sports-specific strength and conditioning required to run like our ancestors.