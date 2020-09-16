Life All smiles among people and animals as lodge goes from hunting to eco-tourism Big-five tourism project boosts conservation and community upliftment BL PREMIUM

Conservation and community upliftment have scored a victory in rural Limpopo, with land once used for hunting now turned into a game reserve that benefits the local town.

The first two lodges to open in Abelana Game Reserve already employ 52 people from the Mashishimale community. Most of them have never worked in hospitality before, and some have not worked for years, if ever, in an area where the main industry is mining. Now on-the-job training is skilling them as cleaners, waiters and receptionists, chefs and sommeliers.