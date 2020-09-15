BIG READ: The sonic frenzies of Jimi Hendrix
To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the rock legend’s demise on September 18, we look back at the life and death of Jimi Hendrix
15 September 2020 - 05:10
“Robust”, “loud” and “hellish” were words used to describe the music of Jimi Hendrix, while he was called the “Wild Man of Borneo” and “Black Elvis”.
His music was a shimmering wall of sound unlike Phil Spector’s, more akin to Stockhausen and Coltrane. Alien music, unlike anything anyone had ever heard. But it was beautiful.
