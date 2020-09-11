Five things to watch this weekend
Durban film fest free online from Friday
11 September 2020 - 05:05
Durban International Film Festival
SA’s longest-running film fest unfortunately won’t require the usual pleasant, socialising and intellectual exchanges of a trip to Durban in 2020 but you’ll still be able to watch the films on offer from the comfort of your home — online and free from September 11-20. The festival line-up includes a diverse selection of features, documentaries and shorts from SA, the continent and the globe. Programme and tickets are available from www.durbanfilmfest.com
