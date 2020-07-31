Life / Arts & Entertainment Five things to watch this weekend Dark dramas, thrillers, real-life stories and dry comedies — your weekend streaming entertainment is sorted BL PREMIUM

Perry Mason — Showmax

Matthew Rhys steps into the shoes of Erle Stanley Gardner’s beloved wily lawyer in this dark, violent and emotionally troubled incarnation of a perennial pop culture favourite character. Set in post-war Los Angeles and centred on a mysterious child death, it’s a visually glorious mystery that may sometimes get a little lost in its plot details but makes up for it with a host of strong performances and a willingness to delve a little deeper into its protagonist’s post-traumatic stress disorder-riddled contradictions. New episodes are added weekly.