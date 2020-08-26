Chef Blumenthal’s batty breakfast between two slices of bread
26 August 2020 - 05:10
London — Heston Blumenthal likes to confound diners’ expectations, serving unusual dishes such as a mandarin orange that turns out to be liver parfait in an orange gel to a cup of tea that is both hot and iced, a little kitchen trickery separating the different temperatures.
The British chef’s latest creation, which went on sale this week, is a Full English sandwich that reimagines traditional breakfast. The flavour of baked beans is incorporated into the bread and coffee shows up as part of a mushroom ketchup.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now