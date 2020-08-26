Life Chef Blumenthal’s batty breakfast between two slices of bread BL PREMIUM

London — Heston Blumenthal likes to confound diners’ expectations, serving unusual dishes such as a mandarin orange that turns out to be liver parfait in an orange gel to a cup of tea that is both hot and iced, a little kitchen trickery separating the different temperatures.

The British chef’s latest creation, which went on sale this week, is a Full English sandwich that reimagines traditional breakfast. The flavour of baked beans is incorporated into the bread and coffee shows up as part of a mushroom ketchup.