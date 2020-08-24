Devlin Brown at the watercooler: Not all of us can have Cheslin Kolbe’s biceps
Genetics and body type determine our ability to gain muscle
24 August 2020 - 05:05
Lockdown has turned the fitness industry on its head. Many people have taken up outdoor activities such as running and hiking that will benefit them for life, but many small businesses are fighting for survival while publications have folded.
Smart gyms moved to online training, and people with the means stockpiled gym equipment for their homes, making it impossible for most of us to access a resistance band, never mind a dumbbell.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now