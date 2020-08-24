Lifestyle / Health Devlin Brown at the watercooler: Not all of us can have Cheslin Kolbe’s biceps Genetics and body type determine our ability to gain muscle BL PREMIUM

Lockdown has turned the fitness industry on its head. Many people have taken up outdoor activities such as running and hiking that will benefit them for life, but many small businesses are fighting for survival while publications have folded.

Smart gyms moved to online training, and people with the means stockpiled gym equipment for their homes, making it impossible for most of us to access a resistance band, never mind a dumbbell.