Freelancing for my former employer: do I submit two tax returns?

No, as your previous employer is withholding tax they will have to issue an IRP5 (the document that details income from a company) for your freelance income. You will probably have two IRP5s from that company when you submit your annual tax return. So there is only one tax return you will file but there will probably be two IRP5s that will form part of that tax return.

In all likelihood your previous employer is now treating you as an independent contractor and your income from them for your freelancing will probably be put under code 3616, which is for independent contractor income. Please note that the law surrounding whether someone qualifies as an independent contractor is complicated and we cannot give you an answer whether you are an independent contractor for the purposes of tax. We have also presumed that you are not providing the services to your previous employer via a company or trust, as this would dramatically change your tax situation.