Life Devlin Brown at the water cooler: How do you know when you're pushing it too hard?

Q: While fighting through a painful set of burpees this morning I imagined you saying “that which doesn’t kill you, makes you stronger”. How do you know when you’re pushing too hard?

A: Friedrich Nietzsche’s maxim has carried many a weary soul through hardship, with the promise of emerging on the other side of said hardship with more resilience. No doubt, you are one of millions who dreamt of emerging from lockdown stronger than before.