Devlin Brown at the water cooler: How do you know when you’re pushing it too hard?
08 June 2020 - 05:04
Q: While fighting through a painful set of burpees this morning I imagined you saying “that which doesn’t kill you, makes you stronger”. How do you know when you’re pushing too hard?
A: Friedrich Nietzsche’s maxim has carried many a weary soul through hardship, with the promise of emerging on the other side of said hardship with more resilience. No doubt, you are one of millions who dreamt of emerging from lockdown stronger than before.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now