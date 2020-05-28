Chivas Regal extends ‘Business Unusual’ Instagram series
The show gives away R35,000 to deserving entrepreneurs every Wednesday at 4.30pm
With more than 1,000 weekly views, whisky brand Chivas Regal’s "Business Unusual" Instagram series has proved a smash hit with its delivery of much-needed support for small business owners and entrepreneurs in these strange and unpredictable times.
With a growing following, Chivas Regal has decided to extend the show for three more episodes as entrepreneurs everywhere continue to demonstrate a hunger for its insights and weekly cash injection prize of R35,000.
Airing every Wednesday at 4.30pm on Chivas Regal’s Instagram Live TV series, and hosted by seasoned entrepreneur and media personality, Andile Khumalo, the show provides a platform for various industry thought leaders to share their origin stories, business adventures and insights into how to survive as a business during the current Covid-19 context.
Senior brand manager at Chivas Regal, Blue Masoka says, “We are super proud of the work we are doing with this series. It's amazing to see how the entrepreneurial spirit is kept alive in these difficult times. Every one of our winners, and our guests, is an inspiration and demonstrate that hard work truly does pay off.”
In addition to the insightful content, every week, Chivas Regal supports small businesses and budding entrepreneurs by giving away R35,000 in funding to help them with a much-needed cash injection. To date, "Business Unusual" has given away R140,000 to four deserving entrepreneurs to help keep their business dreams alive during the lockdown.
Winners so far include Reneilwe Mojela of Mreneni; Michelle Mokone, co-founder of Mo’s Crib; Mthobisi Mthimkhulu of Maqhinga Insurance and Itumeleng Koloko, who owns her own visual design business.
Episode 8, to be aired on June 10, will be an extra special instalment of "Business Unusual". Chivas Regal will be changing the formula in this episode by giving three business owners the opportunity to not only appear on the live show and engage with Andile but receive a R10,000 cash injection for the privilege.
So far, "Business Unusual" has hosted entrepreneurial successes such as self-taught chef and popular YouTube personality Luyanda Mafanya; creative director and owner of Kgolo Projects, Kgolo Mthembu; and founder of Trove Wellness, Juanita Khumalo.
Masoka says, “At Chivas Regal, success is a blend. So, just as we blend whiskies to create an award-winning scotch, ‘Business Unusual’ blends new business challenges with expert advice. I look forward to the next episode and round of entries. I am always inspired by SA’s entrepreneurial spirit.”
On June 3 at 4.30pm, watch "Business Unusual" with host Andile Khumalo with Gemelli restaurant's Alessandro Mosupi Khojane. on the Chivas Regal SA Instagram channel (@chivasregalsa), to find out how you and your business can get a much-needed R35,000 cash injection.
To stand a chance of appearing on "Business Unusual"’s episode on June 10, all business owners need to do is email Marco.Vandeput@pernod-ricard.com with answers to the following questions:
- A short description of your business and business model?
- What challenges are you currently facing?
- What is your “comeback/bounce back” solution post lockdown?
- If you received any funding, how would it be used?
This article was paid for by Chivas Regal.