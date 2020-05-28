Chivas Regal extends ‘Business Unusual’ Instagram series

With more than 1,000 weekly views, whisky brand Chivas Regal’s "Business Unusual" Instagram series has proved a smash hit with its delivery of much-needed support for small business owners and entrepreneurs in these strange and unpredictable times.

With a growing following, Chivas Regal has decided to extend the show for three more episodes as entrepreneurs everywhere continue to demonstrate a hunger for its insights and weekly cash injection prize of R35,000.

Airing every Wednesday at 4.30pm on Chivas Regal’s Instagram Live TV series, and hosted by seasoned entrepreneur and media personality, Andile Khumalo, the show provides a platform for various industry thought leaders to share their origin stories, business adventures and insights into how to survive as a business during the current Covid-19 context.

Senior brand manager at Chivas Regal, Blue Masoka says, “We are super proud of the work we are doing with this series. It's amazing to see how the entrepreneurial spirit is kept alive in these difficult times. Every one of our winners, and our guests, is an inspiration and demonstrate that hard work truly does pay off.”

In addition to the insightful content, every week, Chivas Regal supports small businesses and budding entrepreneurs by giving away R35,000 in funding to help them with a much-needed cash injection. To date, "Business Unusual" has given away R140,000 to four deserving entrepreneurs to help keep their business dreams alive during the lockdown.

Winners so far include Reneilwe Mojela of Mreneni; Michelle Mokone, co-founder of Mo’s Crib; Mthobisi Mthimkhulu of Maqhinga Insurance and Itumeleng Koloko, who owns her own visual design business.

Episode 8, to be aired on June 10, will be an extra special instalment of "Business Unusual". Chivas Regal will be changing the formula in this episode by giving three business owners the opportunity to not only appear on the live show and engage with Andile but receive a R10,000 cash injection for the privilege.